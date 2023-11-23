The Amazing Race 35 episode 9: Robbin & Chelsea eliminated

We knew entering tonight’s The Amazing Race 35 episode 9, we were going to be seeing the teams stay in Slovenia. Greg & John were off to a good start, but the leg also did offer up a lot of opportunities for things to shake up and change.

Did that mean bad news for Greg & John? Hardly, as the two remained dominant and were able to finish this leg in first place … again! Not only that, but they did that in pretty decisive fashion.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

However, the news was less fortunate for a few other teams. Todd & Ashlie got themselves lost in a big way at times, and Robbin & Chelsea put themselves in a pretty big hole. They’ve finished almost all over the map this season, but they have struggled here and there. This really just came down to the Detour. If Robbin & Chelsea were able to make up time on the Detour, then had a chance of making it through this not in last.

Now, the two did benefit from Todd & Ashlie struggling against when it comes to the Detour at first, but the problem was that no amount of creative editing could actually make the end result close. Robbin & Chelsea were in last place.

Were they actually saved?

We were anticipating a Mega Leg again at some point, where the teams would be told to keep on racing. Was that this time around? Yes. Hilariously, we do love the fact that the two just took their time and enjoyed the sights at the end, even diving into the water after finishing the Detour. We did really like watching the two of them, especially given that they were competitive and really tried to focus on their own race the majority of the time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Amazing Race 35 episode 10

What did you think about the events of The Amazing Race 35 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







