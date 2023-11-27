Is NCIS season 21 new tonight on CBS? A November 27 update

Is NCIS season 21 new tonight on CBS? Typically, at around this month we are already two months into a season of the crime drama. That is unfortunately not the case here, and we are still left to wonder what the future could hold.

Alas, we are still in a situation where the Sean Murray show is not on the air tonight, but there is a little bit of good news that we can share! Now that we are on the other side of the Thanksgiving holiday, we know that filming is going to take place and we’re gearing up for a big return on February 12. We know that this is still a good while away, but this gives the production team the ample time to perfect some of the stories that you want to put on the air.

First and foremost, we know already that the goal is for the producers to resolve the big cliffhanger tied to Nick Torres. After that happens, they can start to get into their natural rhythm, while also offering up an emotional tribute to David McCallum as Ducky. We have a hard time even imagining what that is going to look like as of yet, mostly because it remains hard to imagine the world of this show without him. He was such a significant force on-camera and a beloved colleague behind the scenes.

For now, we just have to wait for some more promotion for the next chapter, and we do remain hopeful that a lot of it will be coming in due time. Are you going to be able to see a promo by the end of the year? That would be wonderful, but we are expecting more to see something in the new year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

