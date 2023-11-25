NCIS season 21: Who all could return for David McCallum tribute?

As many of you out there are more than likely aware, NCIS season 21 is officially set to premiere in February, and there are big things ahead!

At the moment, it does feel like the first order of business is, understandably, going to be resolving the big cliffhanger involving Nick Torres. It is hard to imagine anything else, mostly due to the way that season 20 wrapped up. You can’t push the story forward without taking a moment and reflecting on what we have already seen.

Now that we have said that, let’s take a look forward at what else we know is coming: A tribute to David McCallum. The actor passed away earlier this year and it is clear that the series is going to be doing something. The question, of course, is who will be back in order to pay tribute.

Previously, we have heard Mark Harmon say that he has not heard anything about returning as Gibbs for the tribute, but we do tend to think it is possible.

As for some other possibilities, we do think there’s a case to be made for some other former cast members including Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, or Emily Wickersham to come back. The same goes for longtime recurring guest stars like Joe Spano as Fornell.

Of this group, Wickersham feels like the only person whose return would be complicated, mostly due to the way in which Ellie Bishop was written out. For some other characters, it feels a little more feasible. It would just come down to story needs, actor availability, and cost.

At the moment, this is at least something to monitor, and we do hope that we have a moving tribute ahead to one of the most important characters within the entire NCIS world. There is still so much for us to prepare for!

Who do you think will be present from the Mark Harmon tribute on NCIS season 21?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

