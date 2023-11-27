Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8: Will it be last one of 2023?

There is a chance that you’ve heard a few things already about Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8, with the biggest one being its primary setting. This is the story that is taking place in Egypt, and from a production standpoint, it may be the most ambitious thing we have had a chance to see so far this calendar year.

Now that we’ve said that, doesn’t it feel appropriate that this could be the midseason finale on a number of levels? At the time of this writing, it feels likely that it will.

For starters, remember when this installment is airing: Wednesday, December 13. There is no real reason to put a lot of episodes later than this, to the point where they start to collide into the holiday season. We just don’t see the logic or the reasoning behind throwing new episodes to the wolves. Technically, season 9 was filmed before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike and could air at any time; yet, NBC may want to hold onto it until the other four episodes this season are wrapped and ready to air. That gives them a nice five-episode arc to tie things up.

Here is where the unfortunately news lies: There is no return date for these particular episodes as of yet. Our hope here is that they will be around at some point in the spring, it’s going to be up to when there is a hole in the schedule. While you wait, remember to keep recommending the show to your friends! There is no Quantum Leap season 3 as of yet, and this does feel like one of those situations where every view could matter. Even though this is a show with a ton of potential, that alone will not guarantee it any more episodes. The only thing that will are some solid live + same-day and streaming numbers.

No matter what happens from here, just be prepared for all sorts of crazy stuff.

