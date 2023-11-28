Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 finale: Who won?

With tonight serving as the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 finale on Fox, it feels like the right time to discuss the winners!

Last year, we saw two “recruits” pass through the end of the show in Hannah Brown and Carli Lloyd. Ironically, this time around there were two other Bachelor Nation personalities in Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron who entered the finale still competing. That did not guarantee anything when it comes to their finish, but it was interesting to think about. They found themselves in the finale alongside a controversial reality TV figure in Tom Sandoval, plus JoJo Siwa and Olympian Erin Jackson. We anticipated that there were going to be a few tough trials still ahead, but isn’t that what you want for a show like this?

The most important thing, at least for us, is that we have a conclusion that makes at least some element of sense. Also, that there are winners that represent the season well. The whole basis of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is to create some really intense challenges and to test the contestants in unique ways. If that happens, then you can feel good about what you’ve presented at the end of the day.

It was hard to pinpoint just one person we were rooting for entering the finale, so why not do three instead? We found ourselves pulling for Siwa, Cameron, and Jackson from the very start, while still being pretty uncertain as to where things were ultimately going to go. There are so many variables here that do tend to go into every single challenge you see on the show.

So, who ended up being victorious here?

Be sure to refresh the page! After all, we are going to have more as the night progresses.

Related – Is there going to be a Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 over at Fox?

What do you think about the end of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







