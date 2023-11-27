Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3: Is it renewed?

In light of the season 2 finale airing tonight on Fox, this feels like the perfect time to ask: Is a Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 coming? Or, are we at the end of the line for the series?

We obviously think that there’s potential for more of the reality competition, largely because this is a format that you can easily repeat. There are always going to be contestants you can bring on board and challenges that you can put them through.

With this being said, nothing is confirmed when it comes to potentially getting more of the series on Fox. The biggest thing working against it at the moment is simply the fact that the ratings for season 2 weren’t great. We’re talking here about a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 1.3 million live + same-day viewers. The demo number of okay, but still doesn’t give you a lot of optimism that Fox will be eager to bring it back for more.

So how long do they have in order to make a decision here? Well, let’s just say that for now, there is really no need to rush anything along. We tend to think that Fox will be patient over the next several months, mostly so that they can look and see how a number of their other shows are performing. From there, they can figure things out come upfront season in May. The biggest thing that Special Forces probably has going for it is that save for paying the on-air talent and securing the location, this probably is not as costly as producing some scripted fare. That is something that they will still want, but they are going to balance that out with a lot of unscripted stuff at the same time. That is, after all, what we’ve come to naturally expect.

For those who are curious, we don’t think the results of this season will dictate too much, one way or another, when it comes to the future. Don’t have any expectations of that.

