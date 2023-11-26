Is Hotel Portofino new tonight on PBS? Season 3 talk

Is Hotel Portofino new tonight on PBS? If you are eager to get some more of the period drama, it is pretty tough to blame you! This is a show that brought a lot of drama to the table over the course of the past few weeks, and it also ended last week’s episode with a pretty significant question mark in regards to a key character’s fate. (That shot with Rose was pretty darn chilling, no?)

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing a little bit of bad news: You’re going to be waiting a long time to see what’s next. There is no new episode of the British import on the air tonight, and there won’t be for quite some time. Last week was the finale!

Now, if there is any sort of positive news to share here at all, it is the fact that we’re going to be getting another season down the road, and it is largely a matter of when we’re going to see it premiere. We tend to think that PBS will want to slot the show back on the air again in the fall, but the reality remains that they can really do whatever they want here and there aren’t a lot of rules holding them to a particular window of time.

When the next batch of episodes arrive, let’s just say to expect, by and large, a good bit more of what you’ve come to know and love over the years. Hotel Portofino, like most other British dramas out there, really excels when it comes to escapism, bringing you to a breathtaking place and then allowing you some great opportunities to explore what feels, in some ways, like a totally different world. This especially seems that way for viewers in the United States!

