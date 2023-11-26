Dancing with the Stars 32 week 10: Are freestyles a factor?

It is true that moving into Tuesday night’s Dancing with the Stars 32 episode, we aren’t at a point where freestyles will be featured … at least not yet.

However, is this going to be a factor when it comes to how audiences vote? In some ways, it could be!

After all, consider this: These dances are some of the most exciting and creative that you often get to see and because of that, we’re all the more optimistic that we will see the pros work overtime to make some really cool routines. We also think that they may have some great ideas already.

Who are we the most confident in when it comes to getting a really great freestyle? It’s probably Xochitl Gomez, thanks in part to her being an actress who is capable of taking on so many different characters. She’s also really versatile when it comes to what she could do on the dance floor. It wouldn’t shock us either if Daniella Karagach already has some great ideas as to what to do with Jason Mraz. You could use one of his faster-paced songs like “The Remedy” to create something really memorable, but he’s also doing a routine to “I Won’t Give Up” this time around. Nothing is confirmed.

The Alyson Hannigan debate

We do tend to think that Alyson is the worst dancer left by a decent margin and yet, there’s an argument to keeping her in that her freestyle could be really fun and a tribute to some of the work she’s done over the years. There have been subtle nods to Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother already, but why not take things to another level. If we were Alyson and Sasha Farber, we’d campaign for votes by hyping up some cool ideas for down the road.

