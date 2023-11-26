Chicago PD season 11: Ready for the start of filming?

We know that it has been a really long wait to see Chicago PD season 11 on NBC. Isn’t it nice to know that we’re almost to the start of filming?

For those who have not heard, over the next few days production is going to officially start for the cast and crew in the Windy City, and there is a good bit to be excited about moving forward. Take, for starters, what’s going to be showcased on the other side of the big finale cliffhanger. Is Adam Ruzek okay? We’re cautiously optimistic, mostly because we’ve enjoyed the arc with him and Burgess so much and we have a hard time thinking that this is how the writers would want this story to end. There’s just so much else that they could potentially bring to the table instead!

For those of you unaware, the plan right now is for season 11 to officially air on January 17, and we imagine that production is going to head into overdrive to ensure that it meets this lofty goal. There is most likely going to be a lot done in a short period of time and at the end of the day, there has to be! We hope that we’re going to get thirteen new episodes and we feel rather hopeful that this is the plan; however, even that cannot be 100% confirmed as of right now and we’re going to need to continue to exercise a certain degree of patience here.

Let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that there’s an opportunity to see some great stuff, including some unexpected surprises. We know that at some point Tracy Spiridakos is going to be departing, but that’s not something we want to think about in the immediate future.

