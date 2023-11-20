Chicago PD season 11 premiere date revealed: What it means

For everyone out there excited to see Chicago PD season 11 over at NBC, rejoice! The network has now confirmed a premiere date. With that, we’re also able to better break down some of what it means when it comes to the long-term future.

So, where should we really start here? Well, the best place is by indicating that the crime drama will be back on Wednesday, January 17 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will be coming on immediately after both Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. We don’t think many people in the industry expected that these shows were going to be back on the air so soon, and it just proves further how much the cast and crew are going to be hitting the ground running as we get into the next batch of episodes. This franchise has been known for being efficient, and this will be one of the biggest tests yet as we wait and see whether or not a 13-episode season is truly feasible.

As a trade-off for the entire franchise premiering so soon, you should also go ahead and expect that all of them are going to have some weeks off and/or in repeats from January until May — that’s the whole way that production can stay ahead of the game.

While we’re sure that there are a ton of big Chicago PD storylines coming in season 11, there are a couple that stand out first and foremost. Take, for starters, getting to see what happened to Ruzek following the big season 10 finale cliffhanger. That has to be a big one, right? Another is learning that Tracy Spiridakos will be leaving the show and Hailey Upton after the season. We’re sure the writers will have a plan for it, and it is something that they can tee up far ahead of the finale.

