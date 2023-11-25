The Gilded Age season 2 episode 5 promo: Bertha concocts a plan

Are you ready to dive into The Gilded Age season 2 episode 5 on HBO tomorrow? Let’s just say, for now, that we definitely are! There are so many great things that could be coming up here, especially when it comes to what Bertha is willing to do at this point.

So far this season, we’ve already seen a ruthlessness to this character amidst the war of the opera. Also, what she’s willing to do in order to curry favor with the Duke. A big part of this story is ridiculous given that it’s so much about social standing, which may not even matter as much as Bertha thinks it does. Yet, the fact that she does think it’s so important is what makes a big part of the show so compelling! It’s been a complete thrill to watch her, and we can’t wait to see what is next as we’re going to get an extravagant party.

Will this be a chance for her to pull out some of the metaphorical heavy artillery? We tend to think so, but we are also at a point in the season right now where it things that a lot of things are going to go wrong. Don’t they have to?

As for what else could be coming, let’s just put it in pretty simple terms here: Ada has a big decision to make. A lot of characters do, for sure, but with relationships, everything can get complicated … and we do know that complicated relationships are one of the things that Julian Fellowes does best. Don’t we have a lot of evidence of that over the years?

Just be prepared for a few things to be different at the end of the episode versus where they are in the early going. This show wants to keep you on edge!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age right now, including other details on what could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 2 episode 5 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







