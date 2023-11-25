Magnum PI season 5 finale: When will we learn even more?

As we get closer to the return of Magnum PI season 5 on Wednesday, December 6, we can’t help but also look ahead. There are so many great things to look forward to! This is a show that loves to give you action, drama, and of course some humor, and we tend to think that this will be the case through the next several episodes.

As many of you know at this point, episode 20 is the finale. We know that there is going to be at least some element of closure here to some of the stories — we are hoping for a season 6 revival, but the writers smartly did not want to leave anyone hanging, just in case. We know the final two episodes of this season are airing in 2024 but beyond that, there isn’t that much known about either of them. When is that going to change?

Well, if you are out there eager to get some more info, the biggest thing that we can say is that NBC will want to get some more info out there in advance. However, it’s not going to be at any point in the near future.

Based on whether the finale airs on January 3 or January 10 (the most-likely possibilities in our mind), our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about episode 19 and 20 when we get around to mid-December, at the earliest. It is going to take some time.

If there is any assumption you might be able to make now…

Odds are, Patrick Fabian’s character will be involved in the season somehow. We already know that he will be back later this season and in general, Magnum PI is at its best when there is a specific adversary out there. This one seems to be quite effective when it comes to his overall presence, plus what we know he is capable of.

Is there anything that you want to see unfold moving into the Magnum PI season 5 finale?

