Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Extracurricular Activities’

As we prepare in order to check out Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 on NBC, there are a few things to know. For starters, this is an installment set to air on Wednesday, December 13 and per all indications we’ve got, this will be the last one of the calendar year. Following that, the remaining two episodes are going to come in early 2024 — January feels most likely, prior to the start of the network’s One Chicago lineup.

So what is this installment toing to be about? Well, we at least know the title right now is “Extracurricular Activities.” and we’ve got a small sense of what the case at the center of the story will be.

Per SpoilerTV, you can check out the shortened version of the synopsis below:

Magnum and Higgins are hired to investigate a professor accused of an inappropriate relationship.

Odds are, you will get a slightly longer tease for this episode at some point next week, at least if NBC continues to share synopses at the rate in which they typically do. We’re sure that there are some B-stories in here, as well, and whether it be personally or professionally, the writers are building towards some big stuff by the finale. You will see the return of Patrick Fabian and beyond just that, a certain element of closure. While there were ideas left over for a possible season 6 (we’re still hoping for a revival), the producers decided to not end this season on some devastating cliffhanger where we are left desperate for answers.

Remember now that the show is on hiatus until Wednesday, December 6 due to some holiday specials.

