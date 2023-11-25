Quantum Leap season 2: More on episode 7 and beyond

As we wait to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7 in a little more than a week, isn’t it clear the show is in an interesting spot? Not only are the leaps for Ben Song getting more and more unpredictable, at the same time you’ve also got an interesting relationship between Ben and Hannah.

Do we think there’s a good chance that Ben and Addison are still endgame? Sure, but there is still a fun journey to be had along the way. There is no denying that the Ben – Hannah relationship is incredibly compelling, as the two understand each other deeply. However, there is also a tragic element to this connection in that the two live in different times, and the producers have already come out and said that Eliza Taylor’s character is not a time-traveler. You never know when she is going to be back!

With that being said, Raymond Lee did say recently to Screen Rant that we are going to have a chance to see Hannah back at some point:

There will be more Ben and Hannah. I think our show is really taking off in many ways. The leaps keep getting more interesting, and the dynamics in headquarters continue to get more interesting. We’re going to deepen the relationships within everybody at Quantum Leap.

We do think that with each passing hour, the story will get more compelling … but we also need to be patient. For example, we have a hard time imagining that we’re going to be seeing Hannah in episode 7, given that it is set hundreds of years in the past at the Salem witch trials. There could be a chance to see her in episode 8, where we are going to be seeing Ben head off to Egypt in a currently unknown time period.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Quantum Leap now, including other details all about episode 7

What are you most excited to see moving into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7, and also then beyond that?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







