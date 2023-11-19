Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7: Raymond Lee on Ben romance

As we get closer to Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7 airing on NBC on December 6, isn’t there a lot to talk about with Ben?

On the surface, it is easy to argue that the character’s story is similar to what it’s always been, at least when it comes to him leaping through time in order to solve some of the problems of the timeline. However, the injection of Hannah Carson adds a new wrinkle. Given that Addison has moved on, he’s now in a spot where he is suddenly single; meanwhile, here is someone who he can seemingly trust who has similar interests to him. Meanwhile, she’s also popped up across multiple leaps, and that may introduce a certain element of destiny into the mix. At the very least, we may be seeing the character wonder whether or not the two are meant to share a connection.

Speaking to TVLine, Raymond Lee himself notes that it is “very fascinating for [Ben] to continue to run into Hannah and for there to be this attraction on something that is such a deep cut as physics. Ben hasn’t been able to physically be with anybody and so, it’s very titillating in a lot of ways.”

Of course, there’s also gotta be a sense of longing here, right? Ben does not know when he’s going to have a chance to be back around Hannah again, so he just has to accomplish what he needs to every leap and see some of what happens after the fact.

Do we still think there’s more in the works here with Hannah beyond a potential romance? Sure, mostly in that Ben could end up accidentally changing the timeslot because of his association with her. You can’t make too many assumptions for the time being…

What do you think this story is going to look like moving into Quantum Leap season 2?

