Fargo season 5 video: Juno Temple talks her accent, more

We’re now two episodes into Fargo season 5 and at this point, isn’t it easy to say that they were nothing short of fantastic? We had a chance to see a lot of great drama, while also getting to know a number of characters, including Roy Tillman, Ole Munch, and of course our lead in Dot Lyon. Juno Temple plays this woman, a Minnesota housewife who also has a tricky and complicated past she is trying to hide.

Of course, for Temple there were a ton of challenges that came with being a part of this story, but one of the big ones was quite simple: Nailing the accent.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram right now, you can see the Ted Lasso alum talking about staying in her accent for the entirety of production, noting that it was rather tricky trying to switch back and forth. Dave Foley and many other cast members also noted that they did a lot of research watching the past seasons of the show in addition to the original movie that started it all.

In this video, you also just get the sense of how eager and excited the cast was to be a part of the Fargo universe in the first place.

So what is the biggest challenge for Dot moving forward?

That’s rather simple: Trying to protect herself from Roy and all of his goons. She was married to him, he’s the absolute worst, and now he knows where she is. From here on out the drama is going to escalate, but there may also be a lot of other problems that he has to deal with in due time. Go ahead and be prepared for that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

