Fargo season 5 episode 3 run time: What to expect

As we prepare to see Fargo season 5 episode 3 over on FX, what can we say at this point when it comes to run time?

Ultimately, there is one big reason why we are even having this conversation at this point, and it has everything to do with what we have seen on the show this past week. Not only did we have a two-episode premiere for the Jon Hamm – Juno Temple series, but it also ran for a good two and a half hours when you factor in commercials. Is this going to be a trend the rest of the way?

At this point, let’s just say that we more than understand if you’re curious, but at least for next Tuesday, that’s not going to be something that you see. Episode 3, which carries with it the title of “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions,” is slated to run more or less for an hour with ads. That makes it more of your typical hour of TV — though in true Fargo fashion, we are sure that there’s still a lot that will be crammed into it. Doesn’t there have to be when you consider where things stand right now with Dot Lyon, and where they could be going the rest of the way?

If you want a few more details, go ahead and check out the aforementioned synopsis if you have not had a chance to see some of them already:

Dot and Wayne protect their home, Roy neutralizes an obstacle, Witt suspects foul play and Gator makes a move. Written by Noah Hawley; Directed by Donald Murphy.

The big question moving forward is whether or not Dot is going to be able to continuously avoid Roy, and at the same time, whether or not someone else is going to stop the Sheriff before he does something even worse.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

