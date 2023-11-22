Fargo season 5 episode 3 promo: The manhunt for Dot

Following the end of last night’s two-part premiere the folks at FX revealed quite a look at Fargo season 5 episode 3 — and even a good bit beyond that. There was an epic, minute-long trailer that aired that gave us a pretty substantial look in general at some of what’s coming up here.

Is there any major takeaway that we have at the moment? Well, let’s just start by saying that Roy Tillman is going to stop at nothing to make sure that he finds Dot Lyon, a.k.a. his wife who fled what seems to be a pretty terrible marriage.

If you head over to the link here tight now, you can see what we like to think of as a pretty substantial look at what lies ahead, and one that seems to highlight in particular a number of interesting moments. For starters, you have Dot and Wayne desperate to protect themselves in whatever way that they can, even if that means being weapons from a guy dressed like a pirate. Meanwhile, Roy will try to find some allies, Danish tries to control the narrative, and it seems like at one point the police are going to get involved on an even greater level thatn what they already appear to be doing.

In the end, it does feel like there is mostly one great way to describe the season overall — messy. If you love this show when you have a lot of drama left and right, you’re going to also love what you see from here on out. It’s also going to be funny at times, largely because this show does love that element.

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 3 when the show returns next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates as we get further into the story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

