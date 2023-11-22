Fargo season 5 episode 3 air date, spoilers: Dot’s next move

Following what we saw with the two-part premiere tonight on FX, do you want to learn more all about Fargo season 5 episode 3?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and lay the groundwork for what lies ahead here. You are going to have a chance to see this installment (titled “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions”) next week. It is fairly common practice with this show for there to be a two-part premiere event and then after that, us to get one episode a week the rest of the way. The goal of airing the first two at once is simply a measure of getting everyone hooked, and we don’t think that was all that much of a challenge here.

Want to get some other updates now about what’s coming story-wise? Then check out the official episode 3 synopsis below:

Dot and Wayne protect their home; Roy neutralizes an obstacle; Witt suspects foul play; Gator makes a move.

So are Dot and Wayne really going to be able to figure this out? Well, the challenge is that Dot’s keeping a lot of secrets, but at least she realizes now that she needs to make the place a metaphorical fortress. The more that she can do in order to steer Roy and his men away from there, the better. Meanwhile, she has to be more aware of her surroundings than ever.

At this point, one of the biggest questions we really have here is what the character can really do in order to protect herself … if she can really do that much of anything. Noah Hawley has already done a great job of allowing us inside the head of Juno Temple’s character, where she is panicked and realizes that the walls are closing in on her in just about every direction.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Fargo season 5 episode 3 over on FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

