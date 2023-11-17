Fargo season 6: Is Noah Hawley open to more?

Even though we have yet to see the premiere of Fargo season 5 over on FX, is it too early to talk season 6? We don’t think so, and there are actually a few exciting things to get into here about the idea!

Take, for starters, the idea that creator Noah Hawley already seems to be interested in doing more. Typically, there is a little more uncertainty on the future as we get to the end of a present season, but that honestly does not appear to be the case this time around!

Want to know more of where his head is at? In a new feature at The Hollywood Reporter, here is what he had to say when asked if FX is already banging down his door asking for ideas for another installment of the series:

No, they’ve learned that if they just leave me alone, I’ll come up with something. But I will say that I feel reenergized on the Fargo front. It’s this crime genre with this absurdist element and philosophical streak that also is about basic human decency and an exploration of what it means to be an American, and how we’re all worse off for the forces of American capitalism that destroys so many, and I’ve yet to feel like I’ve tapped out of that world. You can be attracted to shiny new things, but I don’t know that I could get it better than this.

Now, if you are familiar with the world of Fargo, then you probably know already that this is something that really cannot be rushed. It also won’t be. There is a certain aesthetic that Hawley likes to nail, and we also know that he has some other projects. We do tend to think that a season 6 could be more of a period piece, and we say that mostly because he tends to oscillate back and forth between setting them in the past and doing something more modern.

In the end, the important thing to remember here is simply that there is a lot to look forward to!

