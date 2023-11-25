Invincible season 2 episode 4: The Mauler twins cliffhanger

We knew that Invincible season 2 episode 4 was going to contain its fair share of crazy events. Yet, did you expect that Mauler Twins post-credits scene?

We do think that there’s a lot that still needs to be explained moving forward here, as we really are just dealing with the Mauler now after one of the twins killed the other. Is that really the end for both? It’s one of those things that is fun to wonder about, but it’s also not something that Robert Kirkman is saying right now. Check out some of his thoughts per TV Insider:

“There’s definitely more Mauler, either in twin form or not, to come … We love those characters, there’s a lot planned from them. I think there’s a lot that could be read from that scene to indicate how things are going to be moving forward for that character, or those characters, I don’t know, we’ll see,” Kirkman said before revealing, “I feel like I’ve already said too much!”

By the end of this season, we do tend to think some of that will be a little more clear, but the unfortunate truth here is that we’ll be waiting for a little while to see what’s next there. Part 2 of this season is going to be coming in 2024, and we hope that there are going to be some chances to see some other battles and twists to go along with it.

If there’s one thing we do tend to know about Invincible at this point, it’s that this is one of those shows that holds nothing back. There are going to be some other epic twists and turns and by virtue of that, we just can’t wait to see all of them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Invincible now, including other updates on what’s to come

What did you think about the events of Invincible season 2 episode 4?

Do you have specific hopes for Mauler as we move forward? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







