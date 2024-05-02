NCIS season 22, Tracker season 2 top CBS 2024 fall schedule

CBS decided to waste little time releasing their 2024 fall schedule today, and let’s just say there are a few surprises. Of course, there are also a number of things that so many of us saw coming, as well.

We should note for starters that there are no firm premiere dates yet for any of these shows; we would imagine that a lot of the premieres will be in late September / early October, but everything is always subject to change.

Mondays

8:00 – The Neighborhood

8:30 – Poppa’s House

9:00 – NCIS

10:00 – NCIS: Origins

(For the record, we’re still not over NCIS: Hawaii being canceled.)

Tuesdays

8:00 – FBI

9:00 – FBI: International

10:00 – FBI: Most Wanted

No surprise here — everything is steady and likely will be for quite some time.

Wednesdays

8:00 – Survivor

9:30 – The Summit

(Hey look! Another attempt to make a reality show a hit other than The Amazing Race. Hopefully, this works better than The Real Love Boat.)

Thursdays

8:00 – Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage

8:30 – Ghosts

9:00 – Matlock

10:00 – Elsbeth

It isn’t a huge shock that the Kathy Bates version of Matlock is going to be replacing So Help Me Todd, since the tone here is reasonably similar.

Fridays

8:00 – SWAT

9:00 – Fire Country

10:00 – Blue Bloods

Remember here that there are only eight episodes of the Tom Selleck series coming on this fall — after that, we’re going to see things change on the schedule.

Sunday

8:00 – Tracker

9:00 – The Equalizer

10:00 – Drama repeats

The reason for the open 10:00 spot is likely due to NFL overruns, which often mean that they are going to air pretty late at night. Clearly, CBS does not want to throw anybody to the wolves when it comes to that.

Are there a lot of midseason shows ahead?

Absolutely, with NCIS: Sydney and The Amazing Race being among them. We’ll have more discussion on them in due time, but hopefully, also some more news when it comes to other upcoming new shows.

What do you think about the overall fall schedule for CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some additional updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







