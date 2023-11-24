Invincible season 2 episode 5 return date hopes at Prime Video

Following the big episode arriving today at Prime Video, what can we say about an Invincible season 2 episode 5 return date?

If you are impatient already for more of this show, let’s just say that we 100% understand. After all, it took a really long time in order to get the show back with new episodes this year. Then, we got an Atom Eve special and just four episodes. What gives with all of this? Well, there was a lot the show had to contend with between season 1 and season 2, including shifts following the global health crisis and the time it takes to produce animation of this quality.

So as we deal with another hiatus at present, all we can say is that it will hopefully prove worth the wait, and that the show is going to return in 2024. There is no specific date as of yet, but this allows Prime Video the time to keep people subscribed for longer, and potentially make these episodes a little bit more of an event.

If you have watched Invincible with regularity already, then you have somewhat of a sense as to what is coming up here. This show is dark, intense, and above all else beautifully rendered. It asks questions about superheroes in a way few others dare, and Robert Kirkman plus the whole team have done a good job with it.

For those wanting to look more towards the long-term future, the one thing we can say here is that Kirkman wants to have future seasons of Invincible on the air with a little bit more regularity. With that in mind, you don’t have to worry about there being nearly as many significant gaps in content here. For now, though, let’s just get through this hiatus — there is plenty of time left to see what the future holds on the other side.

