Black Mirror season 7 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the news of Black Mirror being renewed at Netflix for a season 7, let’s go ahead and pose the big question: When are we going to be seeing the show actually back?

First and foremost, the thing that we really should say as a reminder here is that a little bit of patience will be beyond valuable here. Charlie Brooker is not the sort of creator who is going to feel an ordinate amount of pressure to rush things along here. While we are definitely going to get more of the series, it is also going to be at its own pace.

For the time being, our hope is that we get a chance to see what’s ahead in 2025. While it may be theoretically possible that we get more episodes next year, remember that Black Mirror is not an altogether easy show to make most of the time. Not only is it pretty difficult to shoot from a production point of view, you’re also throwing in here the fact that you need a new cast and locations for every single episode. You are almost making a movie every time! That’s not something that is easy to pull off and you are also working around the schedules of some of the people who are on board the show.

For now, our hope is that at some point moving into the next year, we will at least learn a little bit more about casting for these episodes. We don’t necessarily need all of the details, as we don’t think that we have to be that greedy.

What do you most want to see moving into Black Mirror season 7 over on Netflix?

Are there any specific stories that you do want to see moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

