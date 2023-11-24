NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 3 video: Mackey and sharks?

Tuesday night CBS NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 3 is going to arrive — want to learn a little bit more about it right now?

Well, moving into this episode titled “Brothers in Arms,” you are going to continue to see Michelle Mackey learn more about her new colleagues — and maybe a little more about Australia as a whole. She is in a lot of ways the fish out of water that serves as an entry point for us as viewers — she’s good at her job, while also being accessible at the same exact time.

If you head over to the link here, you can get some examples of some of this, but also the introduction to a crazy case that involves a shark at the center of it. Also, a severed arm that seems to have some valuable Navy equipment attached to it. What is going on here? That seems to be one of the things that the team is trying to figure out here? We are excited to see what comes of that, while at the same time learning a little bit more about the team in general.

Of course, one other thing this episode is 100% bringing your way are some breathtaking visuals, which has been the big appeal of this show from the start. We’ve had some really fantastic opportunities to learn more about Sydney and its surroundings, which is rare for American television.

In the end, let’s just hope that the viewership here does continue to remain solid. That is, after all, the #1 way to ensure that we do get another batch of episodes over at CBS — and who knows? If that happens, there may be a way to branch this show out or even include more nods to other parts of the franchise.

