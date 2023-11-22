NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 2 ratings: A big winner for CBS?

Ever since last week’s enormous ratings success on CBS, we were insanely curious to see how NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 2 fared. Could it keep up momentum?

Well, we’ll admit first and foremost that we anticipated there would be a drop-off, mostly because the bulk of new shows lose somewhere between 15-20% after their first episodes. However, there was a chance that the latest NCIS spin-off could see less of a fall, largely because of the fact that there wasn’t that much in the way of competition elsewhere. Was there anywhere else that these viewers were going to turn if they wanted new, scripted programming?

Overall, last night’s episode did hold up really well, generating a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic to go along with 4.9 million live viewers. While it did drop versus the premiere in terms of its total audience, it was far less than the aforementioned 15%. Given that there was some more competition out there thanks to that Taylor Swift episode of Dancing with the Stars, we should feel pretty happy about the fact that it did as well as it did.

What CBS can really take away from this is that there is definitely an appetite for international versions of this franchise and beyond just this, that viewers are going to be interested in spin-offs even when the flagship show is not currently on the air. We actually think the latter helps the Sydney show a great deal, as there are a lot of people out there who are looking for some sort of scripted alternative.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see how much this show can keep its momentum moving forward. If it can, isn’t it fair to say that there is a lot to look forward to in terms of a possible season 2? We tend to think so!

Related – Get some more discussion right now on NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 3, per the latest promo

What did you think about the ratings for NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







