Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date hopes, if renewed

We know that at the time of this writing, there is no official Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal over at Starz. Will that change soon?

Well, we tend to think that behind the scenes, there has to be some talks about this happening already! We know that there’s a real eagerness from fans and the show’s cast alike to have it back for more, and understandably so since there is clearly so much more of Tommy’s story to tell. We still have to see if Mireya is still alive, and what Joseph Sikora’s character is going to do in order to get revenge. Also, is Claudia really dead? Will Tommy and JP be at odds forever? There are so many things to think about!

Let’s just ho ahead and make the following clear — if we do get a Power Book IV: Force season 3 at Starz, it would be great to get more news on it as soon as possible. Given that Raising Kanan is premiering next week and we tend to think that Power Book II: Ghost is coming in the late spring or summer, our hope is that we’re going to be seeing Tommy and company back around this time next year. So long as the show starts filming in the spring, it feels like there is a pretty good chance of that.

If there is one mystery that we’ve got at the moment, it’s rather simple: Is Starz going to stop holding onto their shows for a long time after they film? That’s the only thing that may render a 2024 premiere difficult, given that for season 2, the network waited a long time after the episodes were filmed to put them on the air.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens here, right? We’re crossing our fingers already…

