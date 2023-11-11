Power Book IV: Force season 2 finale: Is Vic still alive?

In the wake of everything that transpired on the Power Book IV: Force season 2 finale, don’t we have to talk about Vic Flynn?

If you think about it, on the surface there is no real reason why this character should be alive. He was a rat! We know how Tommy feels about them and yet, the character is somehow still breathing. He’s managed to make it out alive and now, the question is how long he can keep that going. It’s not exactly like all is forgiven, but Tommy has made a decision in light of some key information Vic handed over about his sister Claudia.

In speaking on all of this further to TVLine, here is some of what Joseph Sikora had to say:

Just like we were saying about great storytelling — of course that’s what had to happen. Of course, Vic has to die… unless there’s something else in the plan, and what is that thing? What does Tommy have up his sleeve? Did Tommy know that the whole time?

I think you’re right, though. Vic secured himself being alive with the little Liliana information. That was kind of like, “OK, this is what’s going to happen, but I own you. I own you in a way that’s got to be scary for you.” Because sometimes I think that a lot of people would choose death rather than being owned by Tommy Egan.

We don’t imagine that life is going to be easy now for Vic and while he could always try to make it back to the authorities, is that going to be possible? He thought that he was going to get away, and now, he’ll most likely still be stuck in a city where his father and (seemingly) his sister recently died. While we did not technically see Claudia draw her last breath on-screen, we have to imagine for now that this is the end for her.

