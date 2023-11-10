Power Book IV: Force season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

As we get prepared to dive in and enjoy the season 2 finale, this is the perfect time to wonder: Are we getting a Power Book IV: Force season 3?

We should note here, first and foremost, that we understand if people are a little bit antsy, given that this franchise typically gives early renewals and here we are, still waiting for that green light. Yet, at the same time we don’t really see this as that similar a situation. Just remember for a moment that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have been going on for the last several months, which have made it really difficult in order for anyone to plan that far ahead. Now, Starz can do that a little bit more. (Let’s also celebrate that both unions have fair deals that better secure their future.)

Our feeling is that we’ll hear something more about a Power Book IV: Force season 3 over the coming weeks, especially on the heels of what has been a much-improved season overall. There’s still so much left to explore here, and that’s without even mentioning possible crossovers.

As for when we’d actually see more episodes provided the renewal happens, this is where you do have to get a little bit more patient. Just remember for a moment here that we’re probably going to see more Power Book II: Ghost first, and this show would still have to film.

If we had it our way, we’d get more of Joseph Sikora and the rest of the cast this time next year; let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it happens. We have every reason in the world to think that this particular cast and crew is going to find a way to bring it.

