Fallout season 2 spoilers: Who EP on New Vegas setting

If you saw the closing minutes of the Fallout season 1 finale on Prime Video, then you know that New Vegas is about to be a key setting moving forward. For fans of a certain chapter of the video game, this has to be news worth celebrating. It has a core audience, and there is also a lot of relevance to where the main story is at present.

After all, remember that this is where Hank is heading to now, and that is a signal that many more of Vault-Tec’s secrets could be buried there (pun intended). How many are discovered remained to be seen, but we imagine that there will be a mixture of nostalgia and new elements all around this setting when we get there. After all, the producers probably are not interested in making this storyline inaccessible for people who have never played the games.

Speaking to The Wrap, co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet had the following to say about incorporating a part of this story:

“New Vegas is a game that we really admire in so many ways. There’s so much mythology that we’re really excited to be able to explore from that game … When you work on something this long, the hope is to eventually be able to wander into the space of all these games. But New Vegas has so many great ideas in it and has so much fun. And at the same time, it’s very dark.”

One thing we do think could be especially tempting now entering a potential Fallout season 3 is wading further into Fallout 4 territory. That is the most recent mainline game, and it is also one that recently experienced a surge in popularity thanks to the show. There is a lot that could be explored there, but with that game’s various endings, you also run a risk of canonizing one and within that, excluding the others.

