Power Book IV: Force season 3: Could someone return?

We do recognize that technically, there is still no official renewal for a Power Book IV: Force season 3 at Starz. Are we hopeful? Absolutely, and it’s hard not to when you consider the fact that the show has such a dedicated audience. Also, Tommy’s one of the franchise’s most-popular characters and his story is better than ever.

At this point, we’re just waiting for an official call and at the same time, we’re also waiting to learn more about how the season 2 finale ends later this week. For now, here’s just a small sample of what showrunner Gary Lennon had to say about the (possible) future to The Messenger:

“If given a Season 3, I do have a story in my mind where I will bring back a character from our Power OG world to intersect with Tommy Egan … I think it’d be a really cool, interesting reveal. I think that character intersecting in our world would make absolute sense and would dirty things up in a really good way that would excite me to write.”

So who could the main character be? Of course, the most fun idea would be that the person at the center of such a story is James St. Patrick, but that’s unlikely. It is hard to imagine that Ghost is still alive, but there are a number of fan theories that always exist. (We still think that he’s dead.)

As for who it could be…

An easy answer to this would be 2-Bit, mostly because he has such a close history with Tommy already — also, he was around for a time on Power Book II: Ghost a little bit earlier on in its run.

We do understand the idea of taking time to give out some of these reveals, largely due to the fact that there are SO many characters that must be attended to at all times.

