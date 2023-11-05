Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 10 (finale): A cliffhanger?

In just a handful of days from now, you are going to have a chance to see the Power Book IV: Force season 2 finale. This story is absolutely going to be a culmination of everything that we’ve seen so far this season, and things are going to get pretty darn crazy and violent.

Will there be a cliffhanger or two? Well, let’s just put it this way: We’d almost be shocked if there wasn’t at the end of the day! We do think the whole point of this story, at least for the time being, is going to be finding a way to put our jaws on the floor. The producers will likely want us talking, whether it be about another season of the Joseph Sikora series or what else is coming in the franchise across the board.

Of course, this is where we really should note that for now, there is no indication that this season of Power Book IV: Force is going to be the end. We personally think that the lack of a renewal is due mostly to the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike has been going on the past several months. Once that is over, we’re confident that there could be an announcement.

Now, just remember that a cliffhanger does not have to mean that lives are in jeopardy. It could be some sort of crossover, or an arrival featuring someone from the past. There are a handful of ways in which showrunner Gary Lennon could make something happen, and we are beyond excited to see what is conjured up. The only hard part, at least for now, is having to wait!

The good thing about the Power franchise in general is simple: Nobody, other than maybe Tommy, feels safe. There are legitimate reasons for worry with everyone else.

