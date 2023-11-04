Power Book IV: Force season 2 finale: Claudia vs. Tommy

In just a handful of days at this point, we know that the Power Book IV: Force season 2 finale is going to arrive on Starz. Things are going to be crazy, and you have to go ahead and expect that in advance.

Will someone die? With this show, there’s always going to be a chance of that, and you can argue that Claudia Flynn is almost taunting Tommy Egan about it at this point — at least based on the promo that we saw after this past episode!

Think about it like this — Claudia has been getting in with the Serbians as of late in an attempt to get what she’s always wanted. Her father never gave her the seat at the table she wanted, and her love interest Elise has managed to provide her with the money and resources she wants. As she tells Tommy, she is “untouchable” at this point and he should have killed her when he had the chance.

Is this far too arrogant for Claudia to be saying this? We don’t think that it is all that hard of a question to answer: Yes, it is absolutely arrogant for her to be saying this. She is totally out of her mind here to think that Tommy won’t figure out a way to kill her, even if she has security and/or other people with guns around her at all time. These two have already built up a rivalry, and he still wants to kill her on the basis of what happened to Liliana.

Of course, here is the primary question to wonder: Would the Power Book IV: Force team really take Lili Simmons out of the equation now? Claudia is one of Tommy’s most notable adversaries at this point, and it feels far more likely that Vic is on the chopping block. That is almost especially the case now when you consider the fact that he’s been found out as a snitch.

