Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 10 (finale): Who will die?

As we prepare ourselves to see the Power Book IV: Force season 2 finale on Starz next week, is it crazy to anticipate death? At this point, we don’t tend to think so. This is a show that has put so many people in danger, and it also has proven itself to be pretty quick to remove people out of the equation in order to service the story.

For a moment here, remember that earlier this season, we lost Walter Flynn. Now, it seems like his two children are the most in the crosshairs.

When it comes to Claudia, for example, you have someone Tommy Egan has been looking to kill all season long. She is responsible for the death of Liliana, after all, and he’s just been waiting for his chance to strike. If he doesn’t kill her for whatever reason, we could see him finding another way to hurt her — killing Elise, Claudia’s new love interest who seems to genuinely care about her as a person. These sort of people have been in short supply for most of her life.

Now if Tommy doesn’t kill Claudia, could he kill her brother Vic? Well, that seems obvious since he’s now uncovered that he’s been talking with the authorities. We know that Joseph Sikora’s character hates snitches, not that this is going to be some sort of jaw-dropping surprise to a lot of people out there. The motive is pretty darn clear.

So if Tonny doesn’t kill either of these characters, who else is on the radar? We are concerned about Mireya just because love interests for Tommy rarely survive. Meanwhile, you do have to wonder if at some point, someone within Tommy’s own family could be in further trouble. JP could be viewed as a casualty of the drug war, or Kate could end up taking her own life by accident given her history with addiction.

