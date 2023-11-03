Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Chaos

As you prepare to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 10 on Starz next week, calling it chaotic is still an understatement. We are building up to what could be one of the most violent, shocking episodes in the history of the series, one where almost anything could happen at any given moment.

What can we say on the surface here? Well, a final showdown between Claudia Flynn and Tommy Egan could be finally here — we’ve been waiting for a like time in order to get to this point, where Joseph Sikora’s character can finally get some measure of revenge after what happened back during the end of season 1. Of course, there is no guarantee that this will happen — though in general, there’s no guarantee that any one character is going to get what they want here. We could have cliffhanger after cliffhanger and, beyond that, even more opportunities to see people killed off.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

Tommy must decide how much he is willing to sacrifice in pursuit of revenge and his long game to take over the Chicago drug game.

How big is the cost of doing business? This is a question that Tommy knows the answer to better than anyone. He is the person who has gone through the wars with Ghost and lost so many people he loves. There’s a chance he could lose even more, given the fact that he does have people he cares about out there, whether we are talking here about a Mireya or a JP.

Are we nervous for what lies ahead? You better believe it but, at the same time, isn’t this exactly what we live for with this show? We tend to think so…

