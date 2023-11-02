Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal: Coming this month?

Is there a good chance that we’re going to get news on a Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal at some point in November?

Well, let’s start off by noting that if this was a different time in the industry, we’d honestly think that the show would’ve been renewed already. Just think about it for a minute here. Power Book IV: Force has been nothing short of super-successful so far. You’ve had some great writing with Gary Lennon on board as showrunner, plus stories that capture the awesomeness of Tommy Egan but also the struggles and failings of this world. There are deaths and destruction and a ton of emotional suffering.

So, what’s the holdup? We tend to think that a part of it is waiting for Starz to get on the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Even if Power Book IV: Force was renewed this week, it’s not like they could get out there and start filming it right away. This is the sort of thing that’s going to take some time. Luckily, we do at least think that the strike will be over before too long, and it’s our hope that the actors get the same sort of fair deal that the writers did.

As for what’s going to be coming up at least for the rest of this season, let’s remind you of that for a moment. There is 100% going to be a lot of drama as Tommy finds himself torn between worlds. Miguel could be coming for him at any moment, and that’s without mentioning his other enemies or the fact that Vic is working as a snitch ever since getting more entrenched in the organization.

No matter what happens in episode 9, we think it will 100% carry over into the season 2 finale. There is no other way to look at things now!

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right away, including what lies ahead

Do you want to see a Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal happen at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







