Young Sheldon season 7 episode 11, episode 12: Last before finale

Next week on CBS, you are going to see not just Young Sheldon season 7 episode 11, but episode 12 immediately after the fact! This is a one-hour event that is going to take immediately into the series finale, which is also a one-hour event.

Within these remaining episodes, there will be quite a bit when it comes to both comedy and tragedy. Just remember for a moment what story is left to tell in the timeline. There is the eventual death of George Sr. and, as a result of that, a chance to see Sheldon eventually navigate over to the West Coast. Then, there is also the complete setup for the spin-off with Georgie and Mandy, which we’re sure that we are going to hear even more about in due time.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and share more details! Below, you can see the full synopsis for both episode 11 and episode 12!

Season 7 episode 11, “A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs” – George Sr. is worried that Mary wants another baby and gets a vasectomy behind her back. Meanwhile, Drs. Linkletter and Sturgis go to Sheldon for science tutoring, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 9 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 7 episode 12, “A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture” – George Sr. gets an exciting job offer, and Sheldon prepares for his move to California, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 9 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our advice for the next two weeks? Grab your hankies — you never know when you’ll need them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

