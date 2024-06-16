The Boys season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays along with ‘spin-off’

Could there really be a spin-off for The Boys starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe Kessler? For now, this is a bit of internet fun. There is no confirmation that the character survives this season, and that is without even noting all the theories out there that this entire storyline is a play on Fight Club and that nobody actually knows if the character is really alive.

Of course, Morgan has already shown through The Walking Dead: Dead City that he’s more than talented enough to anchor the show, and he is having a good time with comments from showrunner Eric Kripke to Deadline, where he claimed he’d be more than game to give him a show:

Hey, man, if Jeffrey wants to do it, and it works out, who wouldn’t want to Jeffrey Dean Boys spinoff?

In a post on Twitter, Jeffrey Dean responded to the quote with the following:

ha!! Kripke!!! don’t you play with my emotions! you know i’m in. sign me the hell up! (checking schedule right now!)

For now, it feels too early to honestly tell about any other spin-off, given that Gen V is already out there and The Boys: Mexico is in development. While there’s clearly an appetite for more of the universe, we do think there will be an element of care in ensuring nobody gets burned out on the brand. We would be surprised if anything else is greenlit for at least a little while, but are also willing to be surprised in the event something more comes out.

The one thing we can at least say is that Kessler, for however long he is around, could enable Billy Butcher — and that could be trouble.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

