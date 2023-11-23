Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023: Cher sings Christmas song

There were many exciting moments throughout the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, especially if you love Cher. How can you not love Cher? The parade continues to be one of the most random bits of entertainment you are ever going to see, as you get some floats catered to kids one moment and then the next, a legendary singer from the last few decades.

Of course, we had so many questions immediately when it comes to her presence at the parade, including what she was going to sing, and also if she was going to eschew the parade tradition of lip-syncing. With the way in which the parade takes place, singing live is hard. Really hard.

Cher ended up performing a new song in “DJ Play A Christmas Song” from her holiday album, and she still has the stage presence you would expect from an icon like her. Also, the song was legitimately catchy. You can tell the producers love her, given that she got a pretty lengthy spot close to the end of the parade.

The best thing that we can say about this performance is that it was complete holiday joy and we wanted nothing else — after all, you had her dancing around with people carrying giant hearts alongside a group of people who looked like they were a part of some random marching band and got lost. This is the camp we want from this parade!

Also, Cher is an icon and we hope that she gets invited to every single parade until the end of time. The fact that she’s 77 years old and still wants to put out music like this is incredible.

Was she singing live?

We don’t want to spoil the illusion — but there was so much auto-tune in the vocals that it may be hard for some to tell anyway.

