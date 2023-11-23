National Dog Show 2023 start time, network, what to expect

As you prepare to see the 2023 National Dog Show today, why not share a lot of the information you need to know?

First and foremost, let’s start with where you can actually watch the big event this time around: Over on NBC. The festivities are going to begin at noon Eastern time on NBC, the same network known for broadcasting this right after the parade. If you want to know more, just go ahead and check out what was said in an official press release:

The 22nd annual ‘National Dog Show Presented by Purina®’ airing on NBC on Thanksgiving Day 12-2p.m. ET/PT, Nov. 23, is a two-hour special hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia as an annual celebration of dogdom, dating back to 1879, and is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC). The competition includes breed and group judging, culminating in the Best in Show finale during which one of seven group-winning dogs will be chosen and celebrated as the winner. This year, 1,800 of the nation’s top dogs spanning over 190 breeds will make up the competitive field.

“The National Dog Show Presented by Purina®” is hosted by John O’Hurley, former “Seinfeld” star and winner of “Dancing with the Stars” along with expert analyst and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei. Sideline reporter Mary Carillo will also be in attendance to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at all the action.

Who will win? Honestly, a part of the fun here is how much of this is unknown. The broadcast doesn’t feature every single breed who takes part, but a lot of that can be found online after the fact. It’s the perfect sort of Thanksgiving tradition to have on the air while you are preparing dinner or an appetizer if you are watching the Cowboys later on in the day.

In general, this is tradition and a heck of a lot of fun. We’ll of course be back tomorrow to break down more of the action!

What do you most want to see on the 2023 edition of the National Dog Show?

