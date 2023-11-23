Survivor 45 episode 10 debate: Who needs to flip?

As we do get ourselves prepared for Survivor 45 episode 10, there is really one thing on our mind above all else: Reba’s dominance. Is someone going to be able to break through this group and convince someone to flip?

At this point, we do think we’ve reached a point in the game where everyone needs to start wondering their best path to make it to the end and win. As of right now, it feels like Dee is the dominant player this season. She got what she wanted with the Kendra vote, and it seems like both Julie and Austin especially are wrapped around her finger.

Ultimately, if there is one person who probably benefits from a flip the most right now within Reba, it is Drew. What is he doing right now to actually show himself as a winner, other than giving overly confident confessionals? His biggest move right now is simply not being targeted at the Sifu vote. If he can get rid of Dee and still keep Austin on his side, that’s something, even if it may be too soon for him to do it right now.

The other person who clearly feels like an x-factor entering this upcoming episode is Emily. What she needs to try and figure out is a way to get Reba to be confident enough to split the votes on Jake and Bruce moving forward if they are both vulnerable; from there, she could get some numbers together to execute something.

For us personally, we’re just hoping that someone within the game tries to ensure that Austin, Dee, Julie, and Drew don’t just steamroll their way to the end. Even if you are rooting for them, isn’t the game more fun when there is some adversity? From our vantage point, we certainly think so!

