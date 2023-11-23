Survivor 45 episode 10: Will Reba be split up?

As we prepare to see Survivor 45 episode 10 on CBS next week, are we going to have a chance to see any big changes in the game.

We don’t think it is hard to say that at the core of this season is one thing that is super-frustrating: The idea that everyone seems okay with the Reba four dominating. Austin has two idols, and tonight’s episode made it really hard for anyone to take them out. Yet, even the Reba four most know that they don’t all get to be the final four … right? Someone has to turn on the other part of the alliance at some point…

So based on the promo that we saw tonight for what lies ahead, it does seem like Emily and Bruce are going to talk about working together and making some sort of move. Yet, is there a way for them to do that against Reba? There are only eight people remaining, and the best thing that they can hope for is some sort of tie — unless you’re able to get Julie over to you. She’s the person who is really vulnerable at this point, since we don’t see the other three players taking her to the end.

If there is one more thing that we can say at this point, it’s that Bruce should play his idol if he doesn’t have immunity. The last thing that he should want is to go to jury with that in his pocket, and he is a really easy target now that he has won two immunity challenges in a row.

(Also, can someone else be nicer to Bruce in the near future? He seems like a nice guy who just keeps finding himself on a metaphorical island.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Survivor 45 episode 10?

