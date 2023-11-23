Survivor 45 episode 9: Kendra McQuarrie voted out

Tonight, Survivor 45 episode 9 wasted little time introducing a brand-new twist into the mix over at the immunity challenge.

So what did we have a chance to see here? Well, it’s pretty darn complicated, to put it mildly. The castaways were separated out into groups of three and as a result of that, there were some serious risks and rewards. The first group who failed in the challenge would lose their vote, but still have a chance to get it back. That group consisted of Austin, Emily, and Katurah. Meanwhile, Kendra, Julie, and Bruce were the final group standing … and that’s when it ended up being all about individuals.

So who got immunity? Bruce! Emily and Katurah lost their votes and in some ways, that did deprive us of some of the fun that we could have otherwise had. Think about it like this: The Reba four managed to control the vote long before they really needed to, all thanks to another unnecessary twist. It quickly became all about whether to send Jake or Kendra out this time around, with Dee pushing hard for Kendra to be leaving the game.

Honestly, we continue to be baffled why everyone seems so okay to do the Reba tribe’s bidding most of the time, but they didn’t really have much of a choice here.

What was decided while at Tribal?

Well, Austin lied about not having a vote, and everyone kept their cards close to the vest as to who was actually going to be leaving in the end.

Yet, it was actually Dee who got what she wanted and because of that, we saw the end of Kendra’s time in the game. This wasn’t a blindside like last time with Kellie, mostly because she knew this could be coming. Still, she was told that she would be okay.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 45 episode 9?

