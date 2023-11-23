Cobra Kai season 6: Series star talks filming coming up

As you prepare to see Cobra Kai season 6 over at Netflix, isn’t there a lot to look forward to? We tend to think so! This is the final season, and we tend to think that there are going to be some emotional moments as a result of that.

Of course, we also do think that there’s going to be a lot of action and humor! These are the things that have come to define the show over the years, so why change that at the moment? We expect some closure when it comes to some of these characters, but the world overall? Not so much! After all, and as it has been stated so many times over the years, Cobra Kai never dies.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, here is some of what Xolo Maridueña had to say about what you could be seeing coming up:

…I do have a date [for when production is starting up], and it’s right around the corner, so I’m excited to get back in the ‘gi. We already did the first episode right before the writers’ strike, so we’re gonna hit the ground running, I know it.

Our hope remains that we are going to see the final episodes at some point in 2024, especially since the young actors are getting older and we do think it’s good to wrap up a story set in high school, at least for some of them, as soon as humanly possible. Also, we’re just impatient! This show has had a pretty fantastic journey dating all the way back to when it was an exclusive over on YouTube; there have been so many twist and turns along the way, and we can’t wait to see how things end.

