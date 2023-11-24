Gen V season 1 video: Antony Starr freaks out in BTS video

While you are waiting to see Gen V season 2 and The Boys season 4 on Prime Video, why not get a few laughs behind the scenes?

Well, we at least think that there are some laughs in a new video featuring Antony Starr. We’re not quite sure that he feels the same way right now.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the actor behind Homelander utterly freak out when he gets hoisted higher and higher while filming the pivotal season 1 finale scene. Sure, it could have been a stuntman, but it wasn’t. Also, Starr usually is seen coming down to the ground and isn’t that high. (This is why we’d advise you to exercise some caution in watching this video, as there are a number of swear words that are certainly within the world of this show.)

Now, moving forward, it is 100% our hope that we do get to see more of Homelander on both this show and of course The Boys, but the latter will be top priority. After all, at this point it feels clear that he is the biggest of the Big Bads, and a character so narcissistic that he will continue to see challenges in getting close to anyone other than himself. The only person who he may work to get closer to on some level is his son but for now, we’re not sure how secure you should feel over that.

Remember that season 4 of The Boys is not going to premiere until 2024. Meanwhile, the new season of Gen V should be coming in 2025, at least so we hope.

What are you most excited to see moving into Gen V season 2, let alone The Boys season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

