Dancing with the Stars 33: Is a renewal coming soon?

As we do get closer to the Dancing with the Stars season 32 finale on ABC, doesn’t a season 33 renewal feel likely?

Let’s go ahead and put it this way: We don’t think you can look at this season as anything other than a runaway success. Julianne Hough was the perfect addition as co-host, and most of the theme weeks did a good job of bringing in new viewers.

Here’s another big of evidence of the show’s success: Season 32 of the ballroom competition is almost even with the average live viewership from season 30 two years ago. When you consider how many traditional viewers have dipped out from other shows over the past two years, that is remarkable. The producers have made some smart choices, and we do think that moving it back to broadcast after the year at Disney+ was a pretty wise move. We don’t really think the show really added that much when it was streaming only and the format works great for broadcast.

We do think at this point that a season 33 is coming, but it is probably not going to be announced until 2024. This isn’t something that has to be rushed and moving forward, we imagine the priority will be reflecting on this season and potentially thinking about some Stars who could be on board next time. The big casting wins for this season are most likely Alyson Hannigan, Ariana Madix (a red-hot reality star right now), Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez, Charity Lawson (even if they cast Bachelor Nation people all the time), and a real surprise gem in Barry Williams, who we never expected to be so delightful. It’s a reminder that great cast members can come from almost anywhere.

Now, what production needs to do is avoid casting some controversial figures — we think the early exits of two people in season 32 are proof that viewers don’t want that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

