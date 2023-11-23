Call the Midwife season 13 filming close to complete!

While you wait for the latest Call the Midwife Christmas Special to arrive on BBC One and PBS, we do come bearing other news. Based on the latest update from the show itself, filming on season 13 is almost at an end!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a better sense of everything we are talking about courtesy of the show’s Facebook page. Over the past several months Helen George, Stephen McGann, Laura Main, and the rest of the cast have been working in the UK to bring you another season full of things that you love. Call the Midwife may have a fairly established formula at this point, but there is a pretty clear reason for that: They know what works. This is a show full of emotional stories about mothers in need, and how the folks at Nonnatus go the extra mile in over to tell them.

It is clear already that season 13 is going to push the timeline further, as we are heading into the late 1960’s. Also, the aforementioned Facebook post features some sort of party with the Turner kids and some balloons. We don’t think that you can draw too many assumptions based on this, though, largely due to the fact that the show has SO many parties and festivals. It could be about just about anything.

So when exactly will we see season 13 on the other side of the Christmas Special? For viewers in the UK, it will most likely be back in January. Meanwhile, for American viewers, it is a little more likely we will see the series back in the spring.

As for the long-term future here, just remember that the show will be back for a season 14 and season 15 — why not rejoice that now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

