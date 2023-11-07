Call the Midwife season 13 spoilers: Is Matthew leaving?

Should we be prepared for a massive shocker to unfold over the course of Call the Midwife season 13? Well, let’s just say that there are reasons for concern at present.

First and foremost, there have been some rumors out there suggesting that the future of Olly Rix on the BBC One drama is in peril. Is this shattering, given that we saw Matthew and Trixie get married not that long ago? We tend to think so.

Now, here’s at least what we can say. According to TVLine, both Trixie and her new husband will be a part of season 13. Does that mean that they will be around forever? That’s the mystery for now, given that Call the Midwife in general has been known to feature a number of departures of the years — we’re still struggling with the exist of Jessica Raine following the series’ early days, and that’s without mentioning what ultimately happened with Charlotte Ritchie. This series is a rite of passage for a lot of performers as they do move on to other things.

Losing Matthew would be hard after being invested in his story with Trixie; meanwhile, losing Trixie (if that ever happened) would be a really difficult thing to stomach given that she has been one of the main emotional touchstones over the course of the past several months. There are a handful of characters who are still with the show for more than a decade, and we know that they do serve as a valuable source of comfort to a lot of people out there. This, absolutely, is hard to ignore.

Now, remember that the British drama will be returning both to BBC One as well as PBS this Christmas with an annual special. Meanwhile, it will likely air in the winter in the UK and then the spring in the United States.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Call the Midwife now, including other news about the future

What do you most want to see moving in now to Call the Midwife season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







