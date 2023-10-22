Call the Midwife season 13 filming: Another look behind the scenes

For those of you who did not know already, there is a ton to look forward to when it comes to Call the Midwife season 13. The BBC One series will officially be back on Christmas Day, and the season proper will begin in the winter in Britain and most likely the spring on PBS.

So while you wait to see something more, why not put a smile on your face courtesy of the show’s official Twitter? If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video featuring Laura Main (Shelagh) and some of the younger performers, having some fun behind the scenes. Sure, there are no real spoilers here, but how many of those do you really need?

We would argue here that more so than anything else, the success of a show like this is really just about trying to find a way to bring comfort to viewers. In a lot of cases, that comes down to familiarity. You want to see the Turner family, alongside the midwives and sisters, all in situations where you can relate to them. Also, it doesn’t hurt if some of these scenes also remind you of some assorted events from the past. This is a series designed to get you emotional, while also allowing for a little bit of inspiration here and there at the same exact time. If it can properly mix all of these things together and effectively, you are going to get something quite nice at the end of the day.

The only real change we anticipate in season 13 comes down to natural evolution, which has been in some ways a corner stone of the show from the very beginning. Nothing with Nonnatus House is ever going to rapidly turn on a dime; instead, there is a natural flow that comes with technological advancement and also differences in personnel.

