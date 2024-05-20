Chicago Med season 9 finale spoilers: What will a cliffhanger be?

We know that One Chicago loves its cliffhangers — with that in mind, it is fair to think that Chicago Med season 9 will, as well.

With that, what could it be? Let’s just say that it is tied somewhat into Luke Mitchell’s character of Ripley and then also Pawel, Liliana’s brother who gets beaten up. This leads to a situation where there are questions aplenty as to whether or not Ripley actually did this, especially since Pawel is suing the hospital and Ripley. He had the motive, but is he capable of such violence? This is a guy we’re still just getting to know! Because of that, it also does make a good bit of sense that an ending like this would raise some questions.

In speaking on the subject of this cliffhanger further to TVLine, here is some of what Mitchell had to say:

“That’s a little bit of a cliffhanger … I think it’s going to be really interesting to see if Ripley did do it. But also, if he didn’t do it, how he’s going to feel about people accusing him of doing it? There’s going to be some serious trust issues going forward, one way or another.”

This upcoming finale is the final one for showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov, so the new boss will have to resolve whatever transpires here. Also, you have to wonder a little bit about how this entire situation could impact the burgeoning relationship between Hannah and Ripley, which has gotten progressively more and more romantic over time.

Could there be some surprise endings beyond this?

We certainly do think there’s a big chance of it! Honestly, it’d be a shock in the event that does not happen in some form…

